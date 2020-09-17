McDonald's Runs Low On Ingredients For Travis Scott Quarter Pounder

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene.

(SOUNDBITE OF TRAVIS SCOTT'S "SICKO MODE")

GREENE: McDonald's Travis Scott Meal is just a quarter pounder with the rapper's favorites - cheese, bacon, lettuce, fries, barbecue sauce and a Sprite, plus a side order of incredible branding, right? So good that McDonald's supplies are running low. The fast-food chain tweeted out, it wouldn't be a collab if it didn't sell out in some stores, right? Until then, I guess it means more people blasting this song and telling the cashier, you know why I'm here. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.