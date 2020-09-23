Nixon, Carson Sandwiches Are Still In Former Boy Scout's Freezer

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Sixty years ago, then-Vice President Richard Nixon ate half a buffalo chicken sandwich at a campaign stop in Illinois. And a Boy Scout named Steve Jenne swiped the other half. That leftover sammie is still in Steve's freezer. In 1988, he brought it on to "The Tonight Show" and brought a fresh one for Johnny Carson.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JOHNNY CARSON")

JOHNNY CARSON: Quick. I'll take a bite out of this, and then you can join this...

KING: Jenne still has Carson's sandwich in his freezer, too. It's MORNING EDITION.