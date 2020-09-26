© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Not My Job: We Ask A Master Of Disguise About 'Dose Guys'

Published September 26, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT
The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) logo is displayed in the lobby of CIA Headquarters in Langley, Va., on Aug. 14, 2008.

A lot of people who work at the CIA say it's nothing like the movies — no skulduggery, sneaking around or disguises. But not Jonna Mendez — she actually did all that cool spy stuff and for many years, she was the CIA's Chief of Disguise.

We've invited her to play a game called "Disguise, sure ... but how about 'dose guys'?" Three questions about the Mafia.

Click the audio link above to find out how she does.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

