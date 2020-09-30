© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Ann Powers Recommends 3 New Nashville Albums For Fall 2020

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Ann Powers
Published September 30, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT
Hear Waylon Payne's "Shiver" in Ann Power's latest spotlight on Nashville music.
Hear Waylon Payne's "Shiver" in Ann Power's latest spotlight on Nashville music.

Fall is upon us and World Cafe's Nashville correspondent, Ann Powers of NPR Music, is back to give you a rundown of her favorite end of summer releases to come out of the Music City this month.

First up, a tune from Waylon Payne (who played Jerry Lee Lewis in the movie Walk the Line) called "Shiver." We'll also discuss a powerful new song from Mickey Guyton and highlight the latest from Shannon LaBrie. Listen to the segment above, and enjoy those songs and more in our Nashville Playlist below.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao
Ann Powers
Ann Powers is NPR Music's critic and correspondent. She writes for NPR's music news blog, The Record, and she can be heard on NPR's newsmagazines and music programs.
See stories by Ann Powers