Ann Powers Recommends 3 New Nashville Albums For Fall 2020

Fall is upon us and World Cafe's Nashville correspondent, Ann Powers of NPR Music, is back to give you a rundown of her favorite end of summer releases to come out of the Music City this month.

First up, a tune from Waylon Payne (who played Jerry Lee Lewis in the movie Walk the Line) called "Shiver." We'll also discuss a powerful new song from Mickey Guyton and highlight the latest from Shannon LaBrie. Listen to the segment above, and enjoy those songs and more in our Nashville Playlist below.

