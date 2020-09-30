DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So what's pale orange and nearly a ton of Halloween fun? Utah farmer's Mohamed Sadiq enormous pumpkin, that's what. The gigantic gourd weighed in at 1,825 pounds, the second-largest ever grown in the state. Sadiq's entry took first at the 16th annual Utah Giant Pumpkin Growers event in Lehi. Just imagine scooping out those guts, carving a face and - God, how many candles would it take to light up that? It's MORNING EDITION.