Jack White Replaces Morgan Wallen As 'SNL' Musical Guest

Jack White will perform as Saturday Night Live's musical guest on Oct. 10, a last-minute replacement of country singer Morgan Wallen, who was previously booked and was dismissed for violating COVID-19 safety protocols.

On NBC's Today, SNLcreator Lorne Michaels said that White would perform on tomorrow night's show, along with comic Bill Burr as host and possible surprise guests.

This will be White's third solo appearance, and fourth appearance overall — he performed onSNLonce as frontman of The White Stripes. This week, the band announced The White Stripes Greatest Hits, to be released Dec. 4.

Wallen was uninvited from his SNLdebut after a video of him maskless at a party made the rounds on TikTok. In the video, recorded days before the country singer was scheduled for SNLrehearsals, Wallen takes shots in a crowded party and kisses an unmasked woman. The singer later filmed an apology video and posted it to Instagram. He will be invited back to the show at a later date, according to Michaels.

