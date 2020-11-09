© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

World Cafe's Best New LatinX Playlist

XPN | By Byron Gonzalez
Published November 9, 2020 at 4:13 PM CST
Barzo
Barzo

World Cafe's Latin Roots series began in 2012, celebrating the sounds of traditional and new alternative Latin music through radio, online features and live events.

In 2020, World Cafe welcomed Byron Gonzalez, our new Latin Roots correspondent. Byron is the program director at in Los Angeles, and has dedicated himself to exposing the of music of established, emerging and independent artists with roots in Latin America, Brazil and Spain. Through his musical explorations for World Cafe's Latin Roots, Byron has curated a playlist of new LatinX music. Subscribe to the playlist and check back every Friday for the week's best new music.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit .

Arts & Culture
Byron Gonzalez
Guatemalan born and Los Angeles raised, Byron Gonzalez graduated from California State University, Northridge with a Bachelor's in journalism, with an emphasis on broadcast. Shortly thereafter, Gonzalez became the program director of Los Angeles' only 24-hour Latin Alternative radio station, The Latin Alt (). He's also a Latin Roots correspondent for NPR's World Cafe program. He has dedicated his career to highlighting a wide selection of music from established, emerging and independent artists with roots in Latin America, Brazil and Spain.
See stories by Byron Gonzalez