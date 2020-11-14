How Will Your Favorite Holiday Traditions Fare This Year? Tell Us About It

Are you figuring out how to modify that annual cookie-exchange party with your friends this winter? Does caroling around the neighborhood feel unsafe, even at a social distance? Does 2020 have you feeling differently about making a New Year's resolution for next year? Or maybe it's just the tradition of visiting your grandparents that will just have to happen over Zoom this year. As with everything else in 2020, the holidays feel a little different amid a global pandemic.

NPR's All Things Considered wants to know: what are your favorite holiday traditions? Are you modifying any because of the pandemic? Having to forego some? Or making up new ones? Tell us about it.

Your response may be used in an upcoming story, on-air or online, and a producer may contact you to follow up on your response. Share your thoughts with us below.

