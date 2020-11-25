© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Nashville Recommendations: Hear 4 New Songs From The Music City

XPN | By Ann Powers,
Stephen KallaoKimberly Junod
Published November 25, 2020 at 10:50 AM CST
Molly Parden's "Kitchen Table" is featured on the latest list of new music from Nashville by Ann Powers.
Molly Parden's "Kitchen Table" is featured on the latest list of new music from Nashville by Ann Powers.

It's a busy time for music critics as they prepare for the annual tradition of identifying the year's best albums and songs in listicle form. World Cafe Nashville correspondent Ann Powers took a break from her NPR deliberatons to share one more roundup of new songs coming out of the Music City.

When you think classic country, you think heartbreak, loss and fortitude... and a good turn of phrase. Take for instance the song "Married Again" by Brit Taylor. You see the title and you think the song is going to be one thing, but you'll soon find out, that it turns out to be another.

Ann also selected songs by Nashville transplants The Brummies and C.A. Jones, and one by Molly Parden, a longtime favorite of the NPR pop critic. The breakup songs on Parden's new EP are melancholy, but there is a "dreaminess" to it.

Hear all the picks and Ann's conversation about them in the audio player above. You can also hear them by following our World CafeNashville playlist below.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
Ann Powers
Ann Powers is NPR Music's critic and correspondent. She writes for NPR's music news blog, The Record, and she can be heard on NPR's newsmagazines and music programs.
See stories by Ann Powers
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao
Kimberly Junod
See stories by Kimberly Junod