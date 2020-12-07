Vote For Your Favorite Albums Of 2020

Our 2020 poll is closed. To see the results,click here.

There weren't a lot of bright spots in 2020. But, as it often does, music made it better – or at least helped us get through the long days and nights. So, before we put this mess of a year behind us, we want to know: What were your favorite albums (or EPs) released in 2020? Use the poll below to tell us. You can pick up to five releases. Don't rank your list and don't vote for the same release more than once. (Those votes won't be counted.) We'll share the results in an upcoming episode of All Songs Considered.

Need help remembering what came out in 2020? Here's where you'll find all of our New Music Friday episodes for the year, previous episodes of All Songs Considered, including our monthly best-of lists, and NPR Music's top 50 albums and top 100 songs to jog your memory. Happy voting!

