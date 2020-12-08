Chloe x Halle: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Powerful sister duo Chloe x Halle went all out on this one. Flanked by personal memorabilia supplied by their mother, the Bailey sisters did their best to make this studio performance really feel like a home concert.

As they volley off each other, swapping lead and harmonies, it's amazing to watch how years of practice and innate genetic chemistry have them synced tighter than a SMPTE timecode. "Baby Girl," the second song here, starts with notes reminiscent of Crystal Waters' "Gypsy Woman (She's Homeless)," and is preceded with Chloe sharing "I know this year 2020 has been absolutely bonkers for all of us. For those moments where you kinda feel less than and you're not good enough ... that's why we wrote this song. ... Whatever happens, we'll be OK. And this is our world." Fusing R&B, soul and pop, backed by a talented nine-piece female band, this performance is surely to delight Chloe x Halle's global fanbase.

SET LIST

"Don't Make It Harder on Me"

"Baby Girl"

"Do It"

"Ungodly Hour"

"Wonder What She Thinks of Me"

