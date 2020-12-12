Not My Job: We Quiz Robert Reich, Former Secretary Of Labor, On Leisure
Economist Robert Reich served in the administrations of Presidents Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter before becoming U.S. Secretary of Labor under President Bill Clinton. He's written a book called The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It. We've invited Reich to play a game called "Secretary of Leisure": Three questions about things famous people do to relax.
Click the audio link above to find out how he does.
