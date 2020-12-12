© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Not My Job: We Quiz Robert Reich, Former Secretary Of Labor, On Leisure

Published December 12, 2020 at 2:15 PM CST
Former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich testifies before the Joint Economic Committee on Jan. 16, 2014, in Washington, D.C.

Economist Robert Reich served in the administrations of Presidents Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter before becoming U.S. Secretary of Labor under President Bill Clinton. He's written a book called The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It. We've invited Reich to play a game called "Secretary of Leisure": Three questions about things famous people do to relax.

Click the audio link above to find out how he does.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture