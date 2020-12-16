© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Vatican Unveils Unique Nativity Scene In St. Peter's Square

Published December 16, 2020 at 5:30 AM CST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Vatican unveiled a different sort of nativity scene. Critics say one of the wise men resembles an astronaut. Another character brings Darth Vader to mind. The Catholic Herald called it an embarrassing sci-fi creche. But one Catholic writer defends this display, saying an endearing part of Catholicism is that it's weird. The Vatican News has the true backstory. This scene was made by students and teachers from an Italian region known for ceramics. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Arts & Culture