World Cafe Picks The Best Songs Of 2020

XPN | By Raina Douris
Published December 23, 2020 at 10:05 AM CST
Kathleen Edwards (by Remi Theriault), Jason Isbell (by Alysse Gafjen), Bonny Light Horseman (by Annie Beedy)

What are the best songs of the year? That's kind of a trick question, given the subjectivity of music. But anyone can still have favorites, and that's what you're about to hear — a collection of some of 2020's best songs, as chosen by the World Cafe staff. Songs from huge stars (like Jason Isbell), songs from new artists (like the folk supergroup Bonny Light Horseman) and songs from artists who returned to music this year after a long break (like Kathleen Edwards).

You'll hear those and lots more — including the one song every single person on the World Cafe staff put on their list. Listen and follow in the playlist below.

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
