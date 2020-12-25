© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Cozy Up With Andrew Bird As He Performs Holiday Songs From 'Hark!'

Published December 25, 2020 at 4:00 AM CST
Andrew Bird.

The presents are under the tree, the cookies are out of the oven, the eggnog has been dusted with a fine layer of nutmeg, and joining me by the roaring World Cafe fire is Andrew Bird. He's here to play songs from his new Christmas album, Hark!It's a collection of covers and originals, some of which might not be viewed as Christmas material at all.

In this episode, we discuss what goes into recording a holiday album, as well as how tricky it can be to write a new Christmas song; he also discusses the classic Christmas record that inspired him to start this project. So make sure you're all cozy and turn the twinkle lights on. You can hear a live recording of songs from Hark! in the audio player above.

