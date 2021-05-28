'I Wake With Wonder': A Crowdsourced Poem Of Pandemic Pain And Hope

The past year has been heavy and affected us in both small and big ways.

Now, millions of Americans have been vaccinated, businesses are reopening and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened guidance on mask-wearing for vaccinated people. As many begin to take steps to come out on the other side of the pandemic, Morning Edition asked NPR's audience to write a poem using Maya Angelou's poem "Still I Rise" as inspiration.

We received hundreds of responses, and NPR's resident poet Kwame Alexander took lines from submissions to create a community poem about the challenges of the past year and hope for times ahead.

"I Wake With Wonder"

Every Morning

I wake with wonder

and dive into the day

I grasp for my phone like a lifeline, a buoy,

I rise among the displaced dreams of yore

Supplanted plans, disrupted from the year

So distanced from all social life before

I set out on my way

To make snacks for three kids

because that's all I seem to do with them here all the damn day

And it's hard work.

'Cause it's heart work.

This is artwork.

I rise

Like the sap in the maple tree

knowing it's time to feed its budding branches.

Like seedlings struggling towards the light,

even though I need a baptism of magic waters to cure all that aches

I don my gowns and masks and gloves

Tend to the sick, the lost, the tired, the dead.

I say a prayer, talk to God

think of things I love:

Birds and flowers and books

dandelions, earthworms, mosses,

all those things I never thought

to love, or not enough.

I rise

even when the news of the day

makes me want to stay in bed

Even when the outlook is bleak:

I've not seen my eighth graders smile. Or smirk.

my neighbor cut down the massive oak

that shaded my yard,

My wife died alone In an skilled nursing facility bed.

Oh yes I mourn those we have lost

And the cost of human lives

But still I rise

Still ire eyes

Cry for those who are gone

Who have marched on

Still fire eyes

Burn for justice denied

Flame hot for truth

We rise

even when our spirits feel deflated

because this too shall be past

because we are made of stardust

I am A new breath in an older body

with A future to ponder.

I no longer take hugs for granted.

The music at church yesterday, with

full choir, was glorious.

I sing of loss and grief and hope,

Of joy and pain and memory,

Of yesterday and tomorrow.

I became best friends with my computer.

And learned something spectacular:

Disconnection has connected us more than ever.

The Zoom "LEAVE" button calls for me

So, I am easing out of this rabbit hole

I will find my equilibrium and my verve

Be who I am.

Lose 40 lbs and improve my mental health

meet every patient

as they are

and care for them

as best I can

Try to celebrate

The fact of my existence

Birds tweeting, wind blowing, leaves rustling. I notice it all now.

I like this new world.

Even though I'm in my nineties,

I have learned to love more

the old man across the hall

who has trouble with his eyes.

the touchy woman down the street

In this world of

Bad audio connections,

I have learned to listen

After such stillness,

Nothing's the same.

I rise on this new day

out of bed like a miracle.

I tie my own shoes.

I linger with a full

pot of Barry's Irish tea, each slurp

an act of contemplative prayer

I spend so many days watching my child grow

mourning dove pretends to be an owl,

a cardinal rides a slip of a limb, up and down.

What was simple is made extravagant.

So I lift my gaze

Forward, slowly

To hike up, not give up

To sing out, not cry out

to like who I am, even when, especially when, I stand alone.

return to my books to find support

to make the coffee.

to watch ducklings

drop to waterglory

following Mama hen

through fervent streams.

To fill each day, not miss one

to see the world full on.

to pace the house at midnight,

watching the moon wax and wane,

to live and love

to write

to work

to laugh

to share

to fight

To create a world of generosity

A world where we are inspired

To help each other in every moment

So rise, my friends, rise up

All one heart

Be the change

and when you wonder

How you will likely spend your life

With the time left to borrow

Know that

To fight is to be human, for times short or longer,

For through the struggle, we may hope to become stronger.

This community poem was created using submissions by:

