Nicki Nicole: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

From Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, Tiny Desk is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with an "El Tiny" takeover of the (home) concert series, featuring J Balvin, Camila Cabello and several more musicians from all corners of Latinidad.

Sitting next to rapper Nicki Nicole, on a stack of books, you'll see an old Sony camcorder – throughout this six-song performance we cut back to its footage every now and again, the rough texture breaking from the pristine, offering a nostalgic sense of intimacy. It's a production choice that completely works and, in a way, reflects Nicki Nicole at large, as an artist born in 2000 and with a connection to sounds and styles beyond her years.

At multiple points throughout the performance, Nicki points and beckons to the audience, inviting them into her world, her lyrics, her sound. Every track carries a certain brand of swagger whether it be the intensity of her second song "Mala Vida" or her effortless, confident freestyle. Even when she slows it down, on "Parte de Mi," strings and piano create an arresting connection between us and her – and her final song, "Baby," is a bombastic head-bopper, enhanced by her deeply groove-oriented band, which includes everything from an accordion to a mandolin.

Fittingly, Nicki Nicole has a tattoo on her neck which, in English, reads "bulls***." She has said before that the tattoo represents her need to break free of the labels applied by both her culture and industry as a young, Argentine female R&B artist. If her concert is any indication, Nicki Nicole is here to stay, while moving ever further away from any preconceived notions of her artistry – the "bulls***."

SET LIST

"Colocao"

"Mala Vida"

"Wapo Traketero"

"Parte de Mi"

Freestyle

"Baby"

MUSICIANS

Nicki Nicole: vocals

Andres Cortes: electric guitar, mandolin, guitar

Ayelen Zucker: vocals, percussion

Camila Ibarra: vocals, percussion

Flor Iribarne: piano

Jeremias Segall: drums

Juan Gimenez Kuj: bass, double bass

Lautaro Greco: vandoneón

Alma Quiroga: I violín

Natalia Cabello: II violín

Carla Regio: ciola

Jacqueline Oroc: cello

CREDITS

Video: Jess "La Polaca" Praznik, Federico Lauria, Mariana Point

Audio: Juan Gimenez Kuj, Pedro Pasquale, Mariano Bilinkis

Executive Production: Matias Santoro, Tito Leconte / DalePlay Records

Art Director : Juli Duich Photography

Director: Patricio Deart

ST: Cucchi Pagani, Inés Pizarro, Mae Ludueña

Color: Guttcolor

Arrangement for strings and piano "Part of me": Damian Mahler

Recording and Editing Assistant: Manuel Cano

Technical Production: Martín JR Ranea

Monitor Engineer: Francisco Trillini

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Anamaria Sayre

Video Producer: Kara Frame

Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

Alt.Latino 'El Tiny' Team: Felix Contreras, Reanna Cruz, Anaïs Laurent, Stefanie Fernandez

Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Bobby Carter, Maia Stern, Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis

Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.