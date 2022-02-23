Due to icing on our antenna, WUWM is broadcasting at reduced power.
Still ripping from the headlines: 'Law & Order' reboot continues with tradition
Fresh Air
By
David Bianculli
Published February 23, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST
The original series, which debuted in 1990, leaned heavily on current news stories. The new show does the same. Its debut episode centers on the crimes of a TV personality reminiscent of Bill Cosby.
David Bianculli is a guest host and TV critic on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. A contributor to the show since its inception, he has been a TV critic since 1975.