Amid anti-trans bills targeting youth, Dwyane Wade takes a stand for his daughter
The father and NBA legend has been outwardly supportive of his daughter Zaya as culture wars surrounding trans rights have continued to swell.
Who is he? Dwyane Wade is a retired NBA player, who starred for the Miami Heat and won 3 NBA championships there.
What's the big deal? Dwyane Wade has been vocal in his support of trans rights, and calling out Florida lawmakers who have pushed anti-trans legislation.
What are people saying?
Wade on the Met Gala red carpet, when asked what is his message to DeSantis:
I don't know him. But I do know men lie, women lie, but numbers don't. I do know that when our children feel accepted ... from their parents, from the world, it lowers the death rate.
Suicide is high in the trans community. It's high in youth, and so I'm going to step on the side of acceptance and I'm not going to even go on the other side. I'm going to focus on acceptance. Let's make sure our kids have an opportunity to live this life that we all get to live.
Dwyane Wade on advocating for the trans community: “Let’s make sure our kids have an opportunity to live this life that we all get to live.” #MetGala https://t.co/OcPy5cjK1f pic.twitter.com/0ugVwVAs4l— Variety (@Variety) May 1, 2023
Wade on Headliners, on the reasons why he decided to leave Florida:
I had to make decisions for my family, not just personal, individual decisions. I mean, obviously, the tax [situation] is great. Having Wade County is great. But my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And so that's one of the reasons why I don't live there.
Kara Gross, legislative director and senior policy counsel of the ACLU of Florida:
It is shameful that our Florida Legislature continues to pass dangerous bills designed to silence, harm, and erase trans people in Florida. These bills directly threaten transgender Floridians' fundamental human rights and safety. The Florida Legislature's insistence on targeting trans people is bizarre, unnecessary, unconstitutional, and extremely dangerous.
So, what now?
