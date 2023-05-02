PHOTOS: What we saw at Pharrell's Something in the Water festival

Pharrell Williams' 2023 Something In the Water three-day music festival returned to his hometown of Virginia Beach, Va., for its third year, with a heavy emphasis on the 757's local community and rich music history. "It feels so good to be home, Virginia!" Williams proclaimed while closing out the second day.

Despite delays and the third day of the festival getting canceled due to rain and thunderstorms, SITW's lineup featured some of music's biggest and brightest, including Lil Wayne, Doechii, Latto and Kaytranada. There was also a star-studded headlining set of "Pharrell's Phriends," led by Williams and featuring Busta Rhymes, Coi Leray, De La Soul and plenty of surprise guests, as well as performances from several Tiny Desk alums, such as the Jonas Brothers, Summer Walker, BADBADNOTGOOD, Wet Leg and more.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the weekend.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

/ Darrius Cook/NPR / Darrius Cook/NPR Lil Wayne performs on the Lunar stage at Something In The Water festival.

/ Alanté Serene Millow/NPR / Alanté Serene Millow/NPR Doechii performs on the Solar stage during Something In The Water festival.

/ Alanté Serene Millow/NPR / Alanté Serene Millow/NPR Jonas Brothers perform on the Solar stage at Something In The Water festival.

/ AlantÃ© Serene Millow/NPR / AlantÃ© Serene Millow/NPR Latto performs on the Lunar stage at Something In The Water festival.

/ Darrius Cook/NPR / Darrius Cook/NPR A$AP Rocky and Pharrell perform on the Solar stage at Something In The Water festival.

/ Alanté Serene Millow/NPR / Alanté Serene Millow/NPR Music fans attend Something In The Water musical festival in Virginia Beach, VA.

/ Alanté Serene Millow/NPR / Alanté Serene Millow/NPR BADBADNOTGOOD perform on Lunar stage at Something In The Water festival.

/ Darrius Cook/NPR / Darrius Cook/NPR Coi Leray performs on Solar stage at Something In The Water festival.

/ Alanté Serene Millow/NPR / Alanté Serene Millow/NPR Kaytranada performs on Lunar stage at Something In The Water festival.

/ Darrius Cook/NPR / Darrius Cook/NPR Spliff Star, Diddy and Busta Rhymes perform on Solar stage at Something In The Water festival.

/ Darrius Cook/NPR / Darrius Cook/NPR M.I.A. performs on Solar stage at Something In The Water festival.