'Wait Wait' for November 4, 2023: With Not My Job guest Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Lakshmi Singh, Not My Job guest Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant and panelists Maeve Higgins, Adam Burke, and Tom Papa. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Joe. Vs The Computer; Short King For President; Door Dash Gets Tough

Panel Questions

In the Still of the Flight

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about someone getting in trouble because of an app, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz bear expert Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant on gummy bears

Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant is a large carnivore ecologist and one of the new hosts of Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom. She's an expert in bears, but can she answer our questions about gummy bears?

Panel Questions

Gaming Google's Algorithm; Hot New Relationship Test

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: The Nomance Era; Quickest Way Up The Mountain; The Benefits of Anger

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after suspicions surfaced about Ron DeSantis' height, what will be the next secret we learn about a presidential candidate.

