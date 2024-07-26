'Wait Wait' for July 27, 2024: With Not My Job guest Kathleen Hanna
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Kathleen Hanna and panelists Meredith Scardino, Peter Grosz, and Mo Rocca Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
Momala Takes Over; Assigned Seats Are Back; And The Heat Is On
The Olympic Torch Reporch
Our Summer Olympics Preview
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about someone committing an office faux pas, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: We quiz Bikini Kill's Kathleen Hanna on Hanna-Barbera
Punk icon Kathleen Hanna plays our game called, “Kathleen Hanna Meet Hannah-Barbera.” Three questions about the animation studio.
Panel Questions
Hide Your Receipts; VR Meets ER; Avocado Apologies
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Situation Room Cocktails; Burrito Bird; Hopped Up Sharks
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict what will be the big story out of the Paris Olympic Games
