Treasure hunters look for mammoth bones in NYC river

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Is there a valuable trove of prehistoric mammoth bones in New York City's East River? Maybe. And that's good enough for some amateur treasure hunters. The story goes that artifacts found in Alaska were donated in the 1940s to the American Museum of Natural History. The lower quality bones were allegedly dumped in the river, but the museum says it has no record of that ever happening, throwing cold water on the treasure hunt. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.