Meet the candidates for Wisconsin Assembly District 65

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 13 and in the general election Nov. 5, 2024.

This the first election under newly-competitive district maps.

The candidate in each political party to receive the most votes Aug. 13 will advance to the November election.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 Senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court last year, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the Assembly if they win a handful competitive districts.

In the Senate, only half of the seats are up for election, which means Republicans are likely to hold a majority in that chamber for the next two years at least. But Democrats are still working to flip some of the seats.

Assembly District 65

Wisconsin Assembly District 65 covers the southern half of Kenosha and the northern half of Pleasant Prairie.

Wisconsin Legislature Assembly District 65

The district is currently represented by Democrat Tod Ohnstad, who is not running again.

There are two Democrats and one Republican running for the position. The Democrat who receives the most votes in the Aug. 13 primary will advance to the general election on Nov. 5, along with the Republican.

According to WisPolitics, the district leans 56% Democratic.

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Meet the candidates

Courtesy of candidate Kyle Flood

Kyle Flood (Democrat)

What motivated you to run for this office?

I’m running for the State Assembly because we need to turn the tide of politics in Wisconsin. For too long public trust has been violated by constant gridlock and the inability of politicians to prioritize regular people over corporations and their own interests. We need to pass common sense reforms that reduce partisanship, value humanity, and we need to embrace big solutions to solve the problems facing the people of Wisconsin. I believe we need to make public education the top priority in Wisconsin. We also need to address the affordability of communities housing, healthcare, and medical care with big solutions.

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

People are concerned with the rising cost of living and low wages. In my district, people are also concerned with the effects of recent school closures and the lack of accessible healthcare options. As gentrification impacts our community, we need to support solutions that increase our housing stock, protect renters rights, and that help preserve communities and prevent residential displacement. I will also pursue the expansion of badgercare and a re-write of our public school funding formula that will fully fund special education, language learning, and gifted programs.

What would success look like for you at the end of your term?

A successful term would mean that my district's economic outlook is good, wages are up, and I have made a meaningful impact to the way our system works. Government does not get enough done and I believe reforms that reduces the influence of money in politics, expands non-partisanship, and strengthens democracy and the protections of our natural rights would accomplish this. I will pursue things like Ranked Choice Voting, Term Limits, and Lobbying reforms and making progress on these issues would set the legislature up for success moving forward.

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate(s) in this race?

I am the most experienced candidate in this race as the only one who has actually held elected office before. I am the youngest person ever elected in Kenosha County as a former School Board Member, elected when I was 18 years old. I have worked as a community organizer around issues of justice, opportunity, and transparency for over a decade. I know how government works and I know how to get thigns done. I'm proud of the work I have done organizing my workplace into a union, making the Democratic Party platform more progressive, and helping organize my community to secure body cameras for police and advocate for local business and schools.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.



Service Empoloyees International Union (SEIU) Wisconsin PAC

Center for Freethought Equality PAC

Wisconsin Muslim Civic Alliance

State Rep. Francesca Hong

State Rep. Ryan Clancy

Kenosha Unified School Board Member Sabrina Landry

Kenosha County Board Supervisor Stephanie Knezz

Kenosha County Board Supervisor Andres Gama

Kenosha County Board Supervisor Sarah Kirby

Kenosha Alderman Kenny Harper

Kyle Flood campaign website

Courtesy of candidate Ben DeSmidt

Ben DeSmidt (Democrat)

What motivated you to run for this office?

As a small-business owner navigating the pandemic, I saw firsthand how important government support is, and the key to connecting those businesses to that support is representation that is deeply rooted in the community. I want to offer that kind of representation for District 65 in the State Assembly.

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

The biggest concerns are access to affordable housing opportunities, protecting the public education system and the need for community schools, and expanding access to healthcare and protecting reproductive rights. In District 65 the city and state have to negotiate what makes best sense for housing in the existing neighborhoods and area of new development, balancing the expenses of new construction and renovation with programs that support first time home buyers. Public education must be the priority, and we have to recognize that voucher programs deplete our ability to deliver the best opportunities to all citizens.

What would success look like for you at the end of your term?

Success would be to have offered high quality constituent services to the district throughout my term. I would hope to make progress on negotiating bills to address access to affordable housing, public education (including technical colleges) by moving to end voucher programs, and expanding healthcare with a public option for BadgerCare and securing reproductive rights.

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate(s) in this race?

I am a veteran educator with 20+ years experience in higher education, including serving since 2022 on the Gateway Technical College Board of Trustees of which I am now Vice-Chair. With my partner Angela Cook, I also own two small businesses in Kenosha and understand first hand the struggles that face the business community. The combination of my educational and small-business backgrounds makes me unique in the legislature, and I believe that this experience allows me to speak with authority and will allow me to negotiate with others from a position of authority.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.



Tod Ohnstad, current State Representative District 65

Dianne Hesselbein, State Senator District 27

Jim Kreuser, former Kenosha County Executive and State Assembly Minority Leader

John Antaramian, former Mayor of Kenosha

Keith Bosman, former mayor of Kenosha

UAW WI State CAP Council

Kenosha AFL-CIO Council

Carpenters Local 161

Ben DeSmidt campaign website

Candidate Facebook page Brian Gonzales

Brian Gonzales (Republican)

What motivated you to run for this office?

I was a Police Officer for 26 years and I recently retired. I wanted to continue my service in a different capacity.

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

Most concerns center around the economy (cost of goods, homes etc) and keeping the citizens safe. I will examine laws presented to me and introduce legislation that will limit government and help our EMS and Law enforcement officers in better serving the public.

What would success look like for you at the end of your term?

Success to me will be: I responsibly served the constituents of my district. I did not compromise my values while serving. I made my run about the seat I serve in and not my own personal gain. That to me would be success.

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate(s) in this race?

Having had to enforce laws gave me an opportunity to see how laws affect citizens. Having had my salary paid by taxes also gave me a chance to see how government spends our money. I want to now serve and help create laws that are not burdensome on the economy. Laws that keep law enforcement, prison guards, firefighters/Ems services funded. Laws that keep Government limited not intrusive.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.



Robert Tierney School board member KUSD

Loren Keating retired commissioner Kenosha County

Tim Stocker Kenosha County Board Supervisor

Michael Barth Wisconsin Defense attorney

Brian Gonzales campaign Facebook page