Joshua Ashing, the Circulation Services Representative for the Milwaukee Public Library system, provides his recommendations for Pride Month books.
May is AAPI Heritage Month. Dan Lee, a local history librarian at the Milwaukee Public Library, shares his picks to learn about local and national AAPI history reads this month.
April is National Poetry Month and the Milwaukee Public Library system is hosting a variety of events for those who are interested in poetry.
Milwaukee Public Library business technology department librarian Aniyah Stubblefield shares her book recommendation along with some events for Women's History Month.
Milwaukee Public Library's Brittany Lee shares her book recommendation and some programs offered by the library for Black History Month.
January's pick is a Southern cookbook, 'B Smith Cooks Souther Style' to help keep us warm during the winter.
Milwaukee Public Library's Fawn Siemsen-Fuchs gives suggestions on how to construct an attainable and effective reading list for 2023.
This month's book pick focuses on Native Heritage as we celebrate American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month.
We are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, which ends on Oct. 15 and MPL librarian, Beth Gabriel brings us her suspenseful and haunting pick to commemorate.
We will be celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month starting on September 15. MPL librarian, Maria Burke brings us her light-hearted, fiction pick to celebrate.