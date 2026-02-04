Is Disney too expensive?

Disney’s next CEO will be Josh D’Amaro, who has been chair of the company’s highly successful parks division since 2020.

While the parks remain very popular, and the burgeoning cruise department has been a huge success too, the costs for families have skyrocketed, pricing out the middle class.

Computer scientist Len Testa runs the site TouringPlans.com, which helps people plan their Disney trips. He’s been looking into the data and joins host Indira Lakshmanan for more.

