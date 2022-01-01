Design a new a logo for It's Alright, Ma, It's Only Music!
- Should be no more than 4 colors.
- Can include Bob and Bobby Reitman's name if you choose.
- Logo should be 1.5 inches by 3 inches.
- Our preference is an .eps or .ai format, but we are able to convert other images or a freehand drawing.
- Will be used for our fundraising mug in spring of 2022 and as the logo for this show for a period of no less than one year but might be used FOREVER.
Winner receives:
- Bragging rights.
- Five WUWM mugs with the winning logo.
- $20 Visa giftcard.
- WUWM swag package.
- An email to WUWM listeners proclaiming you the winner with a picture of the winning logo.
- Our gratitude.
- Can include Bob and Bobby Reitman's name if you choose.
- Logo should be 1.5 inches by 3 inches.
- Our preference is an .eps or .ai format, but we are able to convert other images or a freehand drawing.
- Will be used for our fundraising mug in spring of 2022 and as the logo for this show for a period of no less than one year but might be used FOREVER.
Winner receives:
- Bragging rights.
- Five WUWM mugs with the winning logo.
- $20 Visa giftcard.
- WUWM swag package.
- An email to WUWM listeners proclaiming you the winner with a picture of the winning logo.
- Our gratitude.