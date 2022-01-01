Design a new a logo for It's Alright, Ma, It's Only Music!

- Should be no more than 4 colors.

- Can include Bob and Bobby Reitman's name if you choose.

- Logo should be 1.5 inches by 3 inches.

- Our preference is an .eps or .ai format, but we are able to convert other images or a freehand drawing.

- Will be used for our fundraising mug in spring of 2022 and as the logo for this show for a period of no less than one year but might be used FOREVER.



Winner receives:

- Bragging rights.

- Five WUWM mugs with the winning logo.

- $20 Visa giftcard.

- WUWM swag package.

- An email to WUWM listeners proclaiming you the winner with a picture of the winning logo.

- Our gratitude.



