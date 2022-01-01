WUWM Milwaukee’s NPR is a service of the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee. UWM and WUWM embrace diversity in all of its manifestations, including who we are, how we think and what we do. We seek to provide equitable access to opportunities for students, staff, and faculty from every background. Our highest aspiration is to create a climate that is welcoming and promotes a sense of belonging in everyone.

At WUWM, we believe embedding diversity, equity, and inclusion practices in our workplace, the stories we tell and the ways we engage with our community is critical in working towards dismantling structures of racism and removing inequities and biases not just within our organization, but the broader community we serve.

This is a top priority for WUWM and we have much work to do.

We acknowledge in Milwaukee that we are on traditional Potawatomi, Ho-Chunk and Menominee homeland along the southwest shores of Michigami, North America’s largest system of freshwater lakes, where the Milwaukee, Menominee and Kinnickinnic rivers meet and the people of Wisconsin’s sovereign Anishinaabe, Ho-Chunk, Menominee, Oneida and Mohican nations remain present.

In the Workplace

Diversity of staff – WUWM is working towards having staff that reflects the full scope of the Milwaukee community. By examining our hiring processes and then retaining a diverse workforce, we aim to celebrate and embrace peoples’ cultural and experiential differences.

An Inclusive workplace – WUWM is actively building an environment where all staff can express their authentic self and be safe, respected, valued and heard.

Clear communication – WUWM embraces clear and transparent communication and believes that sharing goals, information and involving staff in decision-making is vital to the success of the organization and to the individuals who work here.

In the Community

Storytelling – WUWM is committed to telling stories that reflect the vibrancy of the Milwaukee area. We understand the importance of seeing oneself represented in our coverage and are working to broaden the voices, identities, cultures and perspectives included.

Community connection – WUWM is dedicated to engaging with Milwaukee’s many communities by supporting and participating in events, creating spaces for people to gather, and collaborating with community partners. We aim to learn from the lived experience of community members and report on issues that are important to them.

>> 2022-23 CPB Diversity Statement