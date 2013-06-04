Lululemon's Pants Return With 'More Fabric Across The Bum'

See-through pants brought Lululemon (and some of its customers) unwanted attention back in March, as we reported at the time. They were pulled from shelves.

Now the yoga and running clothier says that thanks to "more fabric across the bum" and other design changes, the black pants are coming back to stores this month.

Lululemon cautions though, that customers need to "get real about sheerness. ... Luon is a knit fabric — if you stretch a knit fabric far enough, it will go sheer. That's why the right fit is key."

