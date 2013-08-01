Sony Plugs Back In To Profits

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Sony reports that it's making money again. The Japanese company announced its second quarter earnings today. Most of its success though comes thanks to a favorable currency rate - a weak yen was key for Sony. Still, the company did see a little improvement in its smartphone sales and entertainment business. Net income for Sony's latest quarter was $35 million. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.