The Last Word In Business

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And today's last word in business is: Treasure hunt.

A family in Florida that spends their vacations hunting for treasure, struck gold over the weekend, literally. While scuba diving through the site of an historic shipwreck in the Atlantic Ocean, the Schmidt family came across a treasure chest.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Arr. There were mounds of gold and chains were $300,000 we're told. The centuries-old loot was found only about 150 yards offshore and 15 feet underwater.

MONTAGNE: Fifteen feet and the family brought them aboard their own ship, which is known as the Arr Booty.

INSKEEP: Well done.

MONTAGNE: And the treasure doesn't actually come from a pirate ship but from one of a fleet of Spanish galleons destroyed by a storm. And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

