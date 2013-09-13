© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Economy & Business

Jobs, Debt And Home Prices Since The Crisis, In Five Charts

By Quoctrung Bui
Published September 13, 2013 at 9:25 AM CDT

The housing bust started in 2006. The recession started in 2007. But it was in September, 2008 – five years ago this month – that the financial crisis hit its most intense moments. Here's a look at how U.S. households have fared since then.

Home prices have recovered since September 2008
Student debt has grown while others have fallen
Workers' weekly earnings have grown while household incomes have declined, because fewer people are working.
Correction: The headline initially said "four charts." Thanks to the commenter who pointed out that there are, in fact, five charts in this post.

Economy & BusinessNPR News
Quoctrung Bui
