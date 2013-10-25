Twitter Announces Share Price Range For IPO

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with the price of a tweet.

INSKEEP: Twitter announced late yesterday that share prices for its hotly anticipated initial public offering will be between 17 and $20, far less than what many analysts were predicting the social media site would list for. With 70 million shares up for sale, the offering should raise about $1.4 billion. And according to The Wall Street Journal, this would value Twitter at about $11 billion total.

May sound like a lot but its small fraction of the current market value of Facebook, for example. The lower price may signal that Twitter wants to avoid the share price dip that came after Facebook's IPO last spring.