Halloween Is For The Dogs

And today's last word in business a canine costume. Forget about what you or your kids may be wearing for Halloween. The big question is how to dress up your pets.

The National Retail Federation reports that more than $300 million will be spent this year on Halloween costumes for pets. That number has been increasing dramatically over the past few years. Twenty-two million Americans plan on dressing their dogs up this week for the holiday, or their cats, although I have to say good luck on that one. How about maybe guinea pigs?

INSKEEP: They might be. One of the most popular costumes among pets is a pumpkin. Or at least, that costume is popular with pet owners. We're really not sure if the pets get a say here. The classic hot dog is a favorite.

INSKEEP: Getting, you know, dress up your dog as a hot dog. Pun intended.

MONTAGNE: Dressing your dog as a cat is another popular option. Whoa. Though side effects may include meowing, hissing and a major identity crisis.

