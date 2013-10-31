© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Economy & Business

Nintendo Reports More Losses

Published October 31, 2013 at 3:00 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR business news starts with more losses for Nintendo.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: The world's largest video game company, reported its third quarterly loss in a row - the latest was just over $81 million. Disappointing sales of the Wii U gaming console is the main culprit here. In spite of a name that sounds like a celebration - whee yoo(ph) - it sold just a few percent of what Nintendo had projected a year ago. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

