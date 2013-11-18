More LED Lights Used In Holiday Displays

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In the movie "Christmas Vacation" Chevy Chase's character attaches thousands of Christmas lights to his roof with a staple gun. When the lights go on, utilities have to boost their power to avoid a blackout. That would not happen today. Stores are selling more LED lights this year, which use less energy.

As those lights grow cheaper, Wal-Mart says it will devote half its Christmas light shelf space to LEDs. Costco says it will not sell anything else.