After Internal Review On Benghazi Report, CBS Puts Logan On Leave
CBS has asked 60 Minutes correspondent Lara Logan to take a leave of absence, along with her producer, after her recent story on the deadly 2012 attack on the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, was found to have multiple flaws. An internal report also found broader failings in how the news division handled the story. A summary of the report's findings was obtained by NPR on Tuesday.
News of Logan's leave of absence was relayed to staff in a memo from CBS News Chairman Jeff Fager, who is also the executive producer of 60 Minutes. In it, he also cited the "distinguished" work Logan and her colleague have done for CBS over the years.
Logan's report on the attack that killed a U.S. ambassador and three other Americans was retracted within weeks of its airing on Oct. 27. It featured Dylan Davies, a security contractor who reportedly told a different version of events to 60 Minutes than he did to his employer and to the FBI.
In early November, Logan delivered an apology to viewers, saying, "The truth is that we made a mistake."
As NPR TV critic Eric Deggans wrote earlier this month, "There has also been criticism of 60 Minutes for not disclosing in its report that Davies' book is being published by a unit of Simon & Schuster — a part of the CBS media empire. Logan did not address that point."
In the summary of findings from Al Ortiz, CBS News' executive director of standards and practices, the network echoes that criticism.
Update at 2:50 p.m. ET: Details From The CBS News Summary
NPR's David Folkenflik, who has seen the full summary, delivers this rundown of Ortiz's findings:
David also notes, "Among CBS's strongest critics has been the liberal press watchdog Media Matters. Today, its CEO, David Brock, said that CBS had taken "appropriate action."
The length of the hiatus for Logan and her producer, McClellan, wasn't mentioned in the CBS News memo.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.