Star Trek's George Takei Adds Perfume Mogul To His Resume

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. George Takei, from "Star Trek," is adding another line to his resume: perfume mogul. The scent is being sold through Amazon and of course, it's called...

GEORGE TAKEI: Oh, my.

GREENE: That's Takei's signature catchphrase, with oh spelled E-A-U. Takei's fans on Facebook were guessing the name of the perfume before it was announced, and they had some pretty good ideas.

One suggested Old Space. Another said, "It's got to be a fragrance that Klingons you all day."

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.