David's Bridal Goes Upscale Near Beverly Hills

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And our last word in business is bridal makeover

The wedding store chain David's Bridal is getting into the upscale boutique business with a new store near Beverly Hills. David's Bridal is famously known for carrying cheap bridal dresses, some for less than $100. Now the company wants to offer an elevated experience for brides to be - with chandeliers, marble tiling, plush chairs and price tags to match. As much as $2,000. No need to worry though. The bridal store still accepts its coupons.

And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.