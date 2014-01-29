Interpol On The Case Of Stolen Stradivarius

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Frank Almond of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra had just finished a performance Monday night with his Stradivarius violin from 1715, when the violin was stolen from him.

It's one of several hundred instruments still in existence built by the celebrated Italian strings maker, Antonio Stradivari. But Frank Almond no longer has his. The concertmaster was in the parking lot after the concert when he was tasered before the thieves took off with the violin in a minivan.

INSKEEP: Interpol is now on the case of this $6 million theft. But police say there's a high chance that the violin is already on its way out of the country.

