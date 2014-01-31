© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Economy & Business

Toyota Has Recordbreaking Output In 2013

Published January 31, 2014 at 4:00 AM CST

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a new record for Toyota.

Talking about a lot of cars here. The Japanese automaker produced slightly more than 10 million cars in 2013. The record-breaking output was due largely to high demand from car dealers and showrooms in the United States and in China.

Now, those are cars produced. When it comes to cars sold, no automaker has hit the 10 million mark in a year, though Toyota came close last year, selling 9.9 million of their cars worldwide. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

