Satya Nadella Replaces Microsoft's Retiring CEO

MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:

NPR's Business News begins with a new CEO for Microsoft. Microsoft announced this morning Satya Nadella will become its third CEO. He'll replace Steve Ballmer who announced last summer he'd retire once a replacement was found. The move was widely expected. Nadella is an insider. He's been at the company for 22 years. Also announced co-founder Bill Gates will step as the Microsoft chairman. But he will remain with the role in the company as a technology advisor to the new CEO. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.