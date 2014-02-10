'Dumb Starbucks' Mocks Coffee Behemoth

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And our Last Word In Business today is dumb Starbucks.

It's the name of a new coffee shop here in Los Angeles that features a logo and menu identical to the caffeine behemoth, except it includes the word dumb.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Dumb Starbucks opened on Friday, serving free dumb lattes and frappucinos all weekend. The coffee house categorizes itself as parody, protected by the fair use doctrine.

MONTAGNE: It's not clear if the coffee will continue to be free - or even available. Starbucks has taken many to court over its trademark, but it may have trouble challenging this venture.

INSKEEP: Nobody knows who's behind it - allegedly, not even the people working there. And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Montagne.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)