Al Capone's Florida Villa Is Up For Sale

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in business is a real estate offering you can't refuse.

It showcases the 1920s mob life. Al Capone's Florida villa is back on the market. Queue music.

(SOUNDBITE OF SOUNDTRACK FROM THE MOVIE, "THE GODFATHER")

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

The 10,000 square foot waterfront home lets you sleep just near enough to the fishes, but not actually with them.

INSKEEP: Al Capone made his fortune running booze during Prohibition, among other things. He bought the Palm Island estate from a member of the Anheuser-Busch brewing family in 1928.

MONTAGNE: Though the house fell into disrepair in the '70s and '80s, it was restored in 2011. It could be yours today for a neat $8.5 million.

And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

INSKEEP: And I'm Steve Inskeep. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.