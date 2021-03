DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Gold has reached a price of more than $1,300 an ounce - the highest since early November. U.S. economic worries on the dollar boosted prices for precious metals. Gold is up 10 percent this year after a 28 percent drop in 2013. Silver has posted even greater gains - it is up 12 percent.