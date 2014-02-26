'Got Milk' Campaign Runs Dry

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And our last word in business is: Had Milk.

AdAge reports the national milk industry will drop the famous Got Milk campaign that has run for the last couple of decades - so goodbye to the milk mustache that's adorned the upper lip of many a celebrity.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

The milk group will shell out more than $50 million on a new campaign, with the reinvented tagline: Milk Life, which will emphasize the protein in milk. The California Milk Processor Board knows a good thing when it sees it though. The Got Milk tagline will continue to be used in its advertising.

MONTAGNE: The first Got Milk TV ad debuted in 1993. Now that the campaign with the milk stash has turned 21, guess they can drink other things as well.

And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

GREENE: And I'm David Greene. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.