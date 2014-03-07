© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Economy & Business

Safeway And Albertson's Announce Grocery Merger

Published March 7, 2014 at 4:00 AM CST

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a $9 billion grocery sale.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

WERTHEIMER: The no. 2 grocery chain in the U.S., Safeway, is being acquired by the owner of Albertson's, the fifth largest grocer. Cerberus Capital Management is paying just over $40 a share for Safeway, the company said last night. The multi-billion-dollar deal creates a food retailer with more than 2,400 stores and more than 250,000 employees. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

