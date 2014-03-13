Hasbro To Update Official Scrabble Dictionary

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And today's last word in business today is: crowd-sourcing.

It's been a buzzword for years now, thanks to fundraising websites, like Kickstarter. But it is still not a legal word in the game of Scrabble.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

That might change soon, since Hasbro has announced that for the first time in nearly a decade, they will be updating the official Scrabble dictionary. In an effort to stay relevant, the Scrabble board will soon allow our favorite new words, like hashtag and selfie.

And here's where the crowdsourcing comes in, they're asking you to submit suggestions for the new words. Sixteen final words will be chosen and will compete in a March Madness-style bracket.

GREENE: That sounds fun.

Apparently, a reporter asked if Belieber or Kardashian Collection might make it into play in Scrabble. A Hasbro spokeswoman reminded everyone that proper nouns are not allowed. Keep that in mind. And that is a shame because Kardashian will probably be worth a lot of points with the K and all those letters.

That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Montagne. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.