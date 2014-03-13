© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Economy & Business

Yahoo Partners With Yelp For Local Search Data

Published March 13, 2014 at 4:00 AM CDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news begins with a partner for Yahoo.

GREENE: Yahoo is trying to boost search traffic with reviews of businesses from Yelp - in hopes that some of its popularity will rub off. Among their favorite search engines, Yahoo is a distant third after Google and Microsoft's Bing.

Ratings and snippets from "Yelp" reviews began appearing in Yahoo search results yesterday as a result of a partnership between the two companies. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

