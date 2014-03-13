Yahoo Partners With Yelp For Local Search Data

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

GREENE: Yahoo is trying to boost search traffic with reviews of businesses from Yelp - in hopes that some of its popularity will rub off. Among their favorite search engines, Yahoo is a distant third after Google and Microsoft's Bing.

Ratings and snippets from "Yelp" reviews began appearing in Yahoo search results yesterday as a result of a partnership between the two companies.