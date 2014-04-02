Flights Canceled After Lufthansa Pilots Strike

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a three-day airline strike.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: The German airline Lufthansa announced it has had to cancel approximately 3,800 flights because of a planned pilot's strike, which starts today and lasts until Friday.

Contract negotiations with the pilots union over pay and recent changes to retirement benefits broke out over the weekend. Now, this three-day strike is one of the biggest walkouts in the history of Lufthansa. Flight cancellations will disrupt travel for more than 425,000 passengers, and Lufthansa's cargo carriers are also affected. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.